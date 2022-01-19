Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Marijuana being sold legally in Mississippi on a technicality

Marijuana
Marijuana(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the push continues from lawmakers to legalize marijuana in Mississippi, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team says some businesses in South Mississippi are already selling weed, and there’s nothing police can do about it.

South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team Narcotics Director Joe Nicholson said marijuana is being sold in Mississippi legally.

“So what we’re seeing being sold in vape pens in these vape shops is Delta 8,” he said. “It’s a strain of marijuana. Delta 8 is illegal in Mississippi.”

However, there’s one caveat.

“Except, they’re putting it in vape pens, and the vape pen itself is less than a milliliter,” Nicholson said. “Our state statute defines a dosage unit as a milliliter or more.”

Mississippi Code 41-29-139 states in order to charge someone, law enforcement must have a dosage unit. Because of that technicality, vape shop owners that offer it are not in the wrong.

“If you don’t have a dosage unit, you can’t charge them,” Nicholson said. “The crime lab won’t test it. We’ve tried it, we’ve sent it. The crime lab has told us we can’t test it because it’s less than a milliliter anyway and it doesn’t define as a dosage unit.”

Because the amount of Delta 8 is less than a milliliter, Nicholson said vape shops across the state can legally sell it. He said the root of the problem is money.

“This is all profit-driven,” he said. “There is no other reason to sell it. It is profit-driven. It’s not being labeled as medical use or anything else like that, and when you can’t control those things that are profit driven, you don’t know who’s getting their hands on it, who’s buying it, if it’s geared towards kids and if they’re getting it. It’s hard to detect. The only thing that we can ask them then is if they know it’s illegal. They know what’s in it, they just shouldn’t be selling it, but what someone shouldn’t be doing and what I can do by the law, is two different things.”.

Nicholson said law enforcement can only enforce the laws that are on the books, and that it takes the legislature to fix the problem in order to prevent illegal substances from being sold over the counter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Hattiesburg City Council accepts redistricting plan
Hattiesburg City Council accepts redistricting plan
State Senate passes medical marijuana bill, now moves to the House
State Senate passes medical marijuana bill, now moves to the House
The changes will mean certain residents now vote in new wards as well as have new precincts.
Hattiesburg City Council accepts redistricting plan
The Mississippi State Senate passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act Thursday.
State Senate passes medical marijuana bill, now moves to the House
Exclusive: Hinds Co. grand jury indicts News on 46 counts in embezzlement scandal
Exclusive: Hinds Co. grand jury indicts News on 46 counts in embezzlement scandal