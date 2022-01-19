Kola Street in Petal reopens after brief closure due to gas leak

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Jan. 14, Kola Street in Petal was briefly closed due to a natural gas leak caused by work being done in the area by CenterPoint Energy.

Crews from the company spent most of Friday evening repairing the leak and Kola Street has since been reopened for traffic.

Ward 6 Alderman Craig Bullock said company officials indicated that all the gas lines on Kola Street could possibly need replacing.

The Petal Fire Department along with the Petal Police Department were on hand while crews were working to fix the leak on Friday.

Bullock said CenterPoint Energy responded quickly to the incident and there was no immediate danger to any of the residents in the area.

