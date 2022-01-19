Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Kola Street in Petal reopens after brief closure due to gas leak

On Friday, Jan. 14, Kola Street in Petal was briefly closed due to a natural gas leak caused by...
On Friday, Jan. 14, Kola Street in Petal was briefly closed due to a natural gas leak caused by work being done in the area by CenterPoint Energy.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Jan. 14, Kola Street in Petal was briefly closed due to a natural gas leak caused by work being done in the area by CenterPoint Energy.

Crews from the company spent most of Friday evening repairing the leak and Kola Street has since been reopened for traffic.

Ward 6 Alderman Craig Bullock said company officials indicated that all the gas lines on Kola Street could possibly need replacing.

The Petal Fire Department along with the Petal Police Department were on hand while crews were working to fix the leak on Friday.

Bullock said CenterPoint Energy responded quickly to the incident and there was no immediate danger to any of the residents in the area.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
More than 22,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over MLK holiday

Latest News

The Hub City Miracle League chapter is still in the fundraising stage and hopes to break ground...
Inclusive baseball field, park coming to Hattiesburg
Gregory Sanford was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.
Former Covington Co. emergency manager arrested after indicted for fraud, embezzlement
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that single day COVID cases soared...
MSDH: New COVID cases stay well above 8,000 per day mark
Matthew Manna, 24, Ridgeland, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary.
Ridgeland man arrested, jailed in Hattiesburg commercial burglary