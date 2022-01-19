Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Inclusive baseball field, park coming to Hattiesburg

Miracle League is planning to build a complex with the city’s help.
The Hub City Miracle League chapter is still in the fundraising stage and hopes to break ground...
The Hub City Miracle League chapter is still in the fundraising stage and hopes to break ground at Tatum Park this fall.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A community organization and the City of Hattiesburg are working together to bring a baseball field to Tatum Park, and they could use your help.

The Hattiesburg Miracle League chapter is in the fundraising stage of building an inclusive baseball field and playground.

“Be it wheelchairs or walkers or even sensory perception issues, we are going to gather them all up. We have a turf field so that they can play that great game that God has given us of baseball,” said Freddie Triplett, president of the Hattiesburg Miracle League.

The Miracle League builds custom-design rubberized turf fields so kids and adults with physical or mental disabilities can safely play on a baseball team in a local league.

“Not only will it be a turf field, for wheelchairs and walkers, in that but also you’ll have an inclusive playground. That is as exciting as the turf field because brother and sister can come play with no boundaries or barriers,” said Triplett.

The Hub City Miracle League chapter is still in the fundraising stage and hopes to break ground at Tatum Park this fall. The City of Hattiesburg will help fund the project through the ‘Your Penny at Work’ hotel and restaurant tax.

“We have some matching funds from the city, up to half a million dollars, and we hope to match that here very soon,” said Triplett.

If you want to donate or learn more about the Tatum Park plans, you can reach out to the chapter at mlhattiesburg@gmail.com.

The field will be right across from the Larry Doleac Youth Baseball Fields.

In January 4th’s meeting, the city council approved a contract with Albert & Robinson Architects for developing the field and playground plans.

“We think that we could start off with maybe 15 - 20 teams and grow from that. Baseball in itself is a team sport, the team concept, I think is very valuable in life skills, and how they live,” said Triplett.

You can learn more about the Miracle League HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
More than 22,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over MLK holiday

Latest News

On Friday, Jan. 14, Kola Street in Petal was briefly closed due to a natural gas leak caused by...
Kola Street in Petal reopens after brief closure due to gas leak
Zeta Phi Beta donates wigs to Forrest Cancer Center
Zeta Phi Beta sorority donates wigs to Forrest General Cancer Center
The students at The 3-D school participated in a balloon release and met cheerleaders from the...
National School Choice Week celebrated at The 3-D School in Petal
Hattiesburg City Council accepts redistricting plan
Hattiesburg City Council accepts redistricting plan