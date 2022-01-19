Inclusive baseball field, park coming to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A community organization and the City of Hattiesburg are working together to bring a baseball field to Tatum Park, and they could use your help.

The Hattiesburg Miracle League chapter is in the fundraising stage of building an inclusive baseball field and playground.

“Be it wheelchairs or walkers or even sensory perception issues, we are going to gather them all up. We have a turf field so that they can play that great game that God has given us of baseball,” said Freddie Triplett, president of the Hattiesburg Miracle League.

The Miracle League builds custom-design rubberized turf fields so kids and adults with physical or mental disabilities can safely play on a baseball team in a local league.

“Not only will it be a turf field, for wheelchairs and walkers, in that but also you’ll have an inclusive playground. That is as exciting as the turf field because brother and sister can come play with no boundaries or barriers,” said Triplett.

The Hub City Miracle League chapter is still in the fundraising stage and hopes to break ground at Tatum Park this fall. The City of Hattiesburg will help fund the project through the ‘Your Penny at Work’ hotel and restaurant tax.

“We have some matching funds from the city, up to half a million dollars, and we hope to match that here very soon,” said Triplett.

If you want to donate or learn more about the Tatum Park plans, you can reach out to the chapter at mlhattiesburg@gmail.com.

The field will be right across from the Larry Doleac Youth Baseball Fields.

In January 4th’s meeting, the city council approved a contract with Albert & Robinson Architects for developing the field and playground plans.

“We think that we could start off with maybe 15 - 20 teams and grow from that. Baseball in itself is a team sport, the team concept, I think is very valuable in life skills, and how they live,” said Triplett.

