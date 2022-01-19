Early-morning fire causes major damage to Laurel house

Laurel Fire Department Communications

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-story home in Laurel suffered major fire and smoke damage early Wednesday morning.

Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown said a call came in about 1 a.m. Wednesday about a structure fire at 824 1/2 S. Sixth Ave., Laurel.

Battalion Chief Tommy Ferguson dispatched three engine companies to the scene, where the firefighters found a single-story wooden structure with heavy flames and smoke coming from the right rear corner of the home.

Firefighters did an interior attack through the front entrance and extinguished the fire in the rear kitchen area, where it appeared to have started before spreading into the adjacent rooms of the home.

The fire, which was extinguished in about 20 minutes, still was able to do major damage to the home’s interior and exterior.

A home on Sixth Avenue in Laurel suffered major fire and smoke damage early Wednesday morning. (Laurel Fire Department)

No injuries were reported reported. The home was vacant and had no utilities’ service at the time of the fire .

An investigation into the fire’s cause is underway

