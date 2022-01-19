Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Early-morning fire causes major damage to Laurel house

A single-story house on Sixth Avenue in Laurel suffered major exterior/interior fire and smoke...
A single-story house on Sixth Avenue in Laurel suffered major exterior/interior fire and smoke damage early Wednesday morning.(Laurel Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Laurel Fire Department Communications

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-story home in Laurel suffered major fire and smoke damage early Wednesday morning.

Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown said a call came in about 1 a.m. Wednesday about a structure fire at 824 1/2 S. Sixth Ave., Laurel.

Battalion Chief Tommy Ferguson dispatched three engine companies to the scene, where the firefighters found a single-story wooden structure with heavy flames and smoke coming from the right rear corner of the home.

Firefighters did an interior attack through the front entrance and extinguished the fire in the rear kitchen area, where it appeared to have started before spreading into the adjacent rooms of the home.

The fire, which was extinguished in about 20 minutes, still was able to do major damage to the home’s interior and exterior.

A home on Sixth Avenue in Laurel suffered major fire and smoke damage early Wednesday morning.
A home on Sixth Avenue in Laurel suffered major fire and smoke damage early Wednesday morning.(Laurel Fire Department)

No injuries were reported reported. The home was vacant and had no utilities’ service at the time of the fire .

An investigation into the fire’s cause is underway

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
More than 22,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over MLK holiday
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County

Latest News

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson says expect a chilly week's end.
Wednesday showers expected to give way to frosty conditions
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson says expect a chilly week's end.
First Alert Weather forecast
Lusia Harris-Stewart
Women’s basketball pioneer Lusia Harris dies at 66
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal