Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Crusaders back at “The Milt” in preparation for season opener

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s beginning to feel a lot like baseball season.

William Carey will be the first institution to usher baseball back to Hattiesburg. The Crusaders are in week two of practice in preparation for February 4th’s opener against Lindsey Wilson.

37-year head coach Bobby Halford likes his mix of new and old players – many who can play multiple positions, pitch and hit.

Carey comes off a 36-12 season, winning 14 in a row to claim the Southern States Athletics Conference Championship and punch a ticket to the NAIA Tournament.

“I like the way we played down the stretch last year,” Halford said. “I like the way we came back and won the conference and played well in the regional. Got beat by a really good team that came in second in the whole country. So, feel good about the experience that these guys have had. You know we’ve got some seniors and older guys that have been through it and they understand what it’s all about and they know that every game’s important. Every game gets you to the World Series and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“I actually like how we have so many new faces,” said junior outfielder/pitcher Chris Williams. “I feel like everybody last year was kind of used to the system so I feel like it’s good to have new people. Especially where we started off last year, I feel like we still have confidence. We’ll have a good chance of starting back up where we left off last year and make another run towards regional and hopefully a World Series.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

William Carey baseball
Crusaders back at "The Milt" in preparation for season opener
jones college mens basketball
Jones College men’s basketball battling through adversity after losing back-to-back conference games
Jones College Lady Bobcats
No. 11 Jones College rolls past Co-Lin Friday afternoon
Jones College Lady Bobcats
No. 11 Jones College rolls past Co-Lin Friday afternoon