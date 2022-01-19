Crusaders back at “The Milt” in preparation for season opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s beginning to feel a lot like baseball season.

William Carey will be the first institution to usher baseball back to Hattiesburg. The Crusaders are in week two of practice in preparation for February 4th’s opener against Lindsey Wilson.

37-year head coach Bobby Halford likes his mix of new and old players – many who can play multiple positions, pitch and hit.

Carey comes off a 36-12 season, winning 14 in a row to claim the Southern States Athletics Conference Championship and punch a ticket to the NAIA Tournament.

“I like the way we played down the stretch last year,” Halford said. “I like the way we came back and won the conference and played well in the regional. Got beat by a really good team that came in second in the whole country. So, feel good about the experience that these guys have had. You know we’ve got some seniors and older guys that have been through it and they understand what it’s all about and they know that every game’s important. Every game gets you to the World Series and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“I actually like how we have so many new faces,” said junior outfielder/pitcher Chris Williams. “I feel like everybody last year was kind of used to the system so I feel like it’s good to have new people. Especially where we started off last year, I feel like we still have confidence. We’ll have a good chance of starting back up where we left off last year and make another run towards regional and hopefully a World Series.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.