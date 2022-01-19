Cold weather expected later this week, into the weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good evening, Pine Belt!

Our Tuesday has turned out to be very nice outside with highs in the low 60s for the temperatures. A few clouds passed us by, but it was mainly clear skies today. The lows for our Tuesday is in the mid-40s

On Wednesday, we will start with a few high clouds moving into the area. We will see increasing clouds during the day with highs returning to the low 70s.

On Wednesday night, we will see a chance for scattered showers as we prepare for another cold front to push through the area. The Low for Wednesday will be 46.

Going into Thursday morning, our cold front will be pushing through in the morning bringing us a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the storms will be pushed out of our viewing area by 7 a.m. - 8 a.m., and as we move into the day, we remain much cooler in our temperatures. High on Thursday will be in the low 50s and our lows will be in the low 30s. Cloudy conditions during the day on Thursday.

On Friday, we will remain cold with a 20 percent chance of maybe some freezing rain to start our morning. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s and the lows in the low 30s.

During the weekend, Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and Lows in the upper 20s, so we are going to see some extremely cold conditions this weekend. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 50s and lows will be in the upper 20s.

on Monday and Tuesday to start the week, we will return to the mid-50s for highs and low to mid-30s for our lows. On Tuesday, we see the potential for another chance of some light showers.

