Coast casinos have record year, bringing in over $1.6B in 2021

Coast casinos once again shattered revenue records for 2021, according to the annual gross gaming report release the state’s Department of Revenue.(Pablo)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Last year was the most profitable one that casinos on the Mississippi Gulf Coast have ever seen, bringing in more revenue than in years past.

Coast casinos once again shattered revenue records for 2021, according to the annual gross gaming report release the state’s Department of Revenue.

Statewide, Mississippi casinos brought in nearly $2.7 billion last year. Of that, the coastal casinos contributed to more than half of the total revenue, earning more than $1.6 billion.

The amount brought in by the coast casinos shatters the previous record, which was set in 2019 when just over $1.3 billion was grossed. That high was followed by a dramatic low in 2020 as coronavirus spread. With casinos forced to close for more than two months and with restrictions in place once they re-opened, Mississippi casinos brought in just under $1.8 billion, which was the lowest combined total for casinos in the state since 1995.

Scroll down to see how casinos in other parts of the state fared throughout 2021 compared with the coastal casinos.

MonthCentralCoastalNorthernTotals
January 2021$27,470,641.29$117,265,688.86$49,542,865.02$194,279,195.17
February 2021$20,028,664.63$112,073,380.17$40,345,911.20$172,447,956.00
March 2021$38,318,566.63$147,831,995.79$62,720,193.85$248,870,756.27
April 2021$40,160,572.32$151,695,255.57$69,505,248.29$261,361,076.18
May 2021$36,446,968.68$143,999,580.37$64,626,885.37$245,073,434.42
June 2021$31,322,616.69$147,965,752.18$67,704,338.66$246,992,707.53
July 2021$31,786,189.78$138,557,901.96$63,177,791.84$233,521,883.58
August 2021$25,747,598.96$124,388,475.82$56,500,828.57$206,636,903.35
September 2021$27,337,283.85$125,548,164.58$56,764,511.14$209,649,959.57
October 2021$28,442,202.55$133,863,090.27$56,172,259.30$218,477,552.12
November 2021$28,294,208.12$127,294,280.53$49,216,686.32$204,805,174.97
December 2021$29,172,873.63$138,043,705.41$59,853,416.74$227,069,995.78
TOTAL$364,528,387.13$1,608,527,271.51$696,130,936.30$2,669,186,594.94

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

