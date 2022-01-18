Win Stuff
Young Dolph murder suspects’ court appearances rescheduled

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder(Action News 5/SCSO/TBI)
By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the suspects accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph were set to go before a judge Tuesday morning marking their second court appearance since being captured after a nationwide manhunt.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office sent out an update later in the morning saying their arraignments were tentatively moved to Wednesday.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was the first to appear in court after being arrested last week. He now sits at 201 poplars without bond.

Smith faces several charges including:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder (for shooting at Young Dolph’s brother who was with the rapper when he was killed)
  • Being a felon in possession of a firearm
  • Employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony
  • Theft over $10,000

Justin Johnson, 23, also faces several charges, including ones for violating terms of a prior conviction from years ago. Johnson was in court this past Friday for a charge of failure of a Tennessee sexual offender to timely report or register.

In 2015, Johnson was convicted of aggravated rape and is required to report every March, June, September and December to MPD. He did not report to MPD in December 2021 and is in violation of the sex offender tracking and verification act of 2004.

We will keep you updated on court proceedings as they unfold this week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

