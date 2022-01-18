Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. CEO passed away

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -On Tuesday, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. announced the passing of CEO Dr. Geroldean Dyse on a Facebook post.

According to the SeMRHI, Dr. Dyse passed away on Monday.

“Dr. Dyse’s 41 years of dedicated service at SeMRHI began as a nurse and eventually led to her appointment as Chief Executive Officer in 2011. She was not only our CEO, but she was also our family and friend. To know her was to love her, and we will miss her more than words can express,” read a statement on SeMRHI’s Facebook page.

