Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. CEO passed away

According to the SeMRHI, Dr. Dyse passed away on Monday.
According to the SeMRHI, Dr. Dyse passed away on Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -On Tuesday, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. announced the passing of CEO Dr. Geroldean Dyse on a Facebook post.

According to the SeMRHI, Dr. Dyse passed away on Monday.

“Dr. Dyse’s 41 years of dedicated service at SeMRHI began as a nurse and eventually led to her appointment as Chief Executive Officer in 2011. She was not only our CEO, but she was also our family and friend. To know her was to love her, and we will miss her more than words can express,” read a statement on SeMRHI’s Facebook page.

With profound sadness and heavy hearts, Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. (SeMRHI) announces the...

Posted by Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Sanford was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.
Former Covington Co. emergency manager arrested after indicted for fraud, embezzlement
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Second suspect wanted for Tuesday night shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded in Foxworth
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
Miss. House passes amended medical marijuana bill

Latest News

The class is a free, full-day program that will serve 20 four-year-old students, with 40 - 50...
Petal Primary to accept Blended Pre-K applications on Feb. 1
New primary and secondary designs were unveiled Thursday morning at Eureka School.
HCC unveils new logos for E. Sixth District, Eureka School; announces Black History Month schedule
Performing and visual arts event returning in person to USM in February.
‘Revelry’ returns in person to USM in February 2022
Mississippi Power gives energy efficiency tips ahead of cold weather moving into the Pine Belt.
Mississippi Power gives energy efficiency tips ahead of cold front
‘Revelry’ returns in person to USM in February 2022
Revelry returns in person to USM in February 2022