R3SM hosts MLK service day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Students from the University of Southern Mississippi showed the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by spending their day volunteering.

The students spent the day cleaning up the landscape around the R3SM building.

R3SM Executive Director Mavis Creagh shared the importance of this MLK service day.

“Every year, we are very thankful to participate. Even if it’s a smaller number of students, it’s really not about the number, but it’s about the foundation that has been laid to serve the community to do what you can, to step up when needed,” said Creagh.

Creagh says the past few years, R3SM has brought in over 3,000 volunteers to help the Pine Belt community.

“I hope it shows them restoration. Restoration from the community. (There) is so much bad news that’s happening throughout our nation and throughout the world, but I think it shows people form different backgrounds coming together with a heart to serve and just connections, and I just really pray it shows restoration for (the) community,” said Creagh.

A student volunteer and a junior at USM says her reason for taking part in this event was to give back to her community on a day that means so much those around her.

“I hope it just shows other people that they can just go out and do it. I’m not the best person. I don’t know how to do most landscaping things, but I decided to try and that’s all you really can do is just try,” said Samari Ards.

Creagh says although it is just one day of service, she is very thankful for all the volunteers that have come in throughout the semester to help R3SM complete work in the community.

