More than 22,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over MLK holiday

(Hawaii News Now)
By Chris Thies
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 22,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mississippi during the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

MSDH said 22,456 new cases and 17 deaths were reported over the three-day period.

Eleven of the deaths happened between Jan. 13 and Jan. 14, MSDH said. The other six deaths were identified through death certificate reports from Oct. 29, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 657,084 and 10,642, respectively.

The continued surge in cases comes after Mississippi set single-day records for the number of new virus cases three times last week.

Of the new cases, 2,593 were reported in the Pine Belt, and single deaths were reported in Forrest and Marion counties.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 71,936 COVID-19 cases and 1,073 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 6,049 cases, 98 deaths
  • Forrest: 17,551 cases, 267 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,038 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 17,287 cases, 250 deaths
  • Lamar: 13,981 cases, 142 deaths
  • Marion: 5,602 cases, 120 deaths
  • Perry: 2,521 cases, 57 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,886 cases, 73 deaths

MSDH last said more than 533,658 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,575,456 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide with 1,466,953 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

