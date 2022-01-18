Extra Table, Atmos Energy partner to donate snack packs in honor of MLK Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two organizations are teaming up to fight hunger in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Extra Table, a Mississippi-based non-profit, partnered with Atmos Energy to deliver thousands of snack packs to 55 food pantries and soup kitchens.

It’s all happening through a grant from Atmos Energy, which allowed Extra Table to buy the food. We’re told all of the snack packs will fill up an entire 18-wheeler.

The snack packs are meant to help young children throughout the state have access to food when they’re out of school.

“On these cold mornings, snow days possibly, virtual days because of COVID and the week-long spring break... These children that receive daily breakfast and lunch at school are not missing a meal because of this incredible partnership,” said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table. “So, it’s a day of service we celebrate today, but it’s an impact that will be felt throughout the next coming months.”

Each breakfast snack pack includes two grains and one fruit.

