Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Extra Table, Atmos Energy partner to donate snack packs in honor of MLK Day

By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two organizations are teaming up to fight hunger in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Extra Table, a Mississippi-based non-profit, partnered with Atmos Energy to deliver thousands of snack packs to 55 food pantries and soup kitchens.

It’s all happening through a grant from Atmos Energy, which allowed Extra Table to buy the food. We’re told all of the snack packs will fill up an entire 18-wheeler.

The snack packs are meant to help young children throughout the state have access to food when they’re out of school.

“On these cold mornings, snow days possibly, virtual days because of COVID and the week-long spring break... These children that receive daily breakfast and lunch at school are not missing a meal because of this incredible partnership,” said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table. “So, it’s a day of service we celebrate today, but it’s an impact that will be felt throughout the next coming months.”

Each breakfast snack pack includes two grains and one fruit.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County
Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
Accident has 42 blocked near Macedonia-Sunrise intersection
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Nathan Wright, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, felony...
Hattiesburg man arrested in Jones County following I-59 high-speed chase

Latest News

Community comes together for ‘Tribute to Courage’ on MLK Day
Community comes together for ‘Tribute to Courage’ on MLK Day
Extra Table, Atmos Energy partner to donate snack packs in honor of MLK Day
Extra Table, Atmos Energy partner to donate snack packs in honor of MLK Day
'A Tribute to Courage' was held Monday night in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Community comes together for ‘Tribute to Courage’ on MLK Day
Student volunteers spent the day volunteering in light of MLK day
R3SM hosts MLK service day