The cooking doesn’t stop: LSD staff make, deliver bag lunches during virtual learning period

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Even though three schools in the Laurel School District are teaching virtually, the students at those schools are still being fed by the district.

“I come in at 5:30 a.m., (and) have everything turned down. They get in at 6:30 a.m. We start making the bags. We get the food cooked, and we’re ready to go at nine o’clock,” said Sarita Jones, cafeteria manager at Laurel High School.

Right now, the cooks are doing things differently because the school district has three fully virtual schools.

“We’re going door to door with the bags, so we had to come in and prep 450 meals a day. (We make) hot food and cold food to be delivered on buses to the doors every day,” said Jones.

Leander Bridges II is the district nutrition director. He says the idea to deliver meals came from Superintendent Dr. Toy watts.

“Dr. Watts was adamant that students still be fed. We wanted to make sure every kid had meals throughout the pandemic,” said Bridges.

Although it’s not what they are used to, the cafeteria workers manage to get the job done every day.

“I would say it was something different for us to do because we can do it easily with no problem. It’s totally something different, but it is not hard for us. We can get it done,” said Jones.

Bridges said these workers play an important role and that they deserve to be recognized for all of their hard work and dedication.

“We need to raise awareness for what all cafeteria ladies and men and bus drivers deal with because they’re the first face of the franchise that our kids see every single day,” said Bridges.

They also get the job done with a smile on their face.

“Hey, the crew loves it. They love what they do, and everyone actually loves their route. You try getting them to swap out a route if you want to because we love our kids. We love seeing them face to face and talking to him every day. We love our kids,” said Jones.

Laurel Middle School and High School and Mason Elementary are set to return to in-person learning Monday.

