Community comes together for ‘Tribute to Courage’ on MLK Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several community members and organizations came together Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It was a night of marching, singing and unity Monday at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Hattiesburg as community members took part in A Tribute to Courage.

“The goal is to give everybody a chance just to feel a part of a unit,” said Emily Escolas, president of Unite 2 Thrive. “All around healing, all-around peace and love and remembrance of, you know, all of those who have come before us, in courage, and strength, and standing against violence and standing against unjust causes.”

Candles were lit following the unity march.

“May this light the world,” said Escolas.

Honoring the courage and sacrifice made by people who fought for freedom and equality during the Civil Rights movement.

“What he (King) did was for America, not just for people of color,” said Clarence Magee, president of Forrest County NAACP. “And, so, we need to keep that hope alive. Keep the dream alive.”

A message of the initiative was spread.

“We can be a part of the change-makers and make things better, or we can sit on the sideline and see things change and happen then ask, ‘oh, what happened?’ We don’t want to be caught that way,” said Magee.

The goal was to inspire people to take action in honor of those that came before.

“We can’t stop now,” said Magee.

A Tribute to Courage was put on by the Unite 2 Thrive organization.

