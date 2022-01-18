01/18 Ryan’s “Freezing” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another familiar start to the day today with calm, freezing conditions in place this morning with sunny, mild weather expected this afternoon. Today it is particularly cold, with lows falling into the mid-to-upper 20s across the area. This, coupled with some areas of light, patchy fog could lead to a few slick spots near bridges and overpasses, so be extra cautious today. These issues won’t stick with us long after sunrise as we’ll warm rapidly in the sunlight along with light southerly winds. This’ll get us back to barely above average this afternoon, with further warming expected overnight and tomorrow. That gets us up to 70 by tomorrow afternoon, but we’re in for another sharp cool-down by the end of the week.

That means another blast of frigid air is moving in, keeping temperatures below average nearly every day for the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.