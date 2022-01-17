Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
Accident has 42 blocked near Macedonia-Sunrise intersection
Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Nathan Wright, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, felony...
Hattiesburg man arrested in Jones County following I-59 high-speed chase
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his 10-day forecast for the Pine Belt.
Freezing nighttime temps expected on 6 of next ten days

Latest News

An employee of Sotheby's Dubai presents a 555.55 Carat Black Diamond "The Enigma" to be...
Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
LIVE: Harris speaks on MLK Day; Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms