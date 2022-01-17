Winter weather wending its way through Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening everyone!

Look for clearing skies overnight, with low temperatures in the lower-30s.

For Monday, look for sunny skies and chilly temperatures with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Widespread frost is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the lower-30s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the lower-60s. By Tuesday night, partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the low-to-mid 40s.

Wednesday, look for a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and maybe one or two thunderstorms with highs in the lower-70s. Wednesday night appears to be quite wet, with showers likely. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday looks to be turning colder, with a 30 percent chance of isolated showers in the morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper-40s before a return of the .cold weather that night with lows in the upper-20s.

Partly cloudy and cold conditions will persist through the weekend, with high temperatures in the lower-40s for Friday and Saturday and lows in the mid-20s for Friday and Saturday nights.

Sunday looks to become mostly sunny, with highs in the upper-40s.

