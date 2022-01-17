Warmer tomorrow with rain returning late Wednesday

This evening will be clear and cold with temperatures in the mid 40s. Overnight with lows falling into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs reaching the low 60s during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be cloudy and warm as highs soar into the low 70s. Rain showers will move late Wednesday night and into Thursday Morning as a cold front moves through the area. This will give a BIG drop in our temperatures.

Friday and Saturday will be our coldest days with highs struggling to reach the low 40s on both days. Skies will be cloudy with a stray shower possible during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.

