U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident Sunday evening not only has forced the closure of U.S. 49 south in south Forrest County, but also knocked out power to more than 820 customers of Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said PRV crews are on site, but that repairs could take two hours.

Both lanes of U.S. 49 from the McLaurin Road intersection south have been closed and traffic is being diverted through McLaurin.

PRV’s outage map shows the downed lines affected 780 members near McLaurin. The repairs appear to also have affected another 42 members farther southeast toward Fruitland.

The collision happened between an 18-wheel truck and a Sports Utility Vehicle around 6:45 p.m. Sunday and resulted in minor injuries.

