Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death

In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death
In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Starkville police have made four arrests in connection to the shooting death of 9-year-old Lasang Kemp.

Officers served several search warrants in Starkville on Friday.

They also netted three people they think are related to that murder case.

Angelica Robinson, 25, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact of murder and 6 counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. Her bond is set at $210,000.

Walter DeLoach, 35, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact of murder and 6 counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault, as well as one count of possession of marijuana. His bond has not been set.

Jazzerine Peter Hart, 34, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact of murder, six counts of accessory After the fact of aggravated assault, four counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.

His bond is not set.

And Jessica Hemphill, 40, faces one count of possession of methamphetamine. Her bond has not been set.

The investigation is still ongoing. SPD has served over 60 warrants in connection with this case so far.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
Accident has 42 blocked near Macedonia-Sunrise intersection
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Nathan Wright, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, felony...
Hattiesburg man arrested in Jones County following I-59 high-speed chase

Latest News

Staff members are prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities, and all guests will be...
Hattiesburg Zoo to host first sensory day of 2022 on Jan. 23
The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reports receiving a verbal security threat today...
JMAA reports verbal security threat at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County
Only Alabama and Mississippi continue to commemorate King and Lee on the same day.
Alabama 1 of just 2 states still combining King, Lee holidays