Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Search for home continues for Buddy the dog

Search for home continues for Buddy the dog
Search for home continues for Buddy the dog(Source: Tunica Humane Society)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica Humane Society is still searching for a home for Buddy the dog.

Buddy was set on fire by a child in April 2021. He’s undergone a series of skin grafts and has new skin on his snout, in addition to ongoing treatment.

Buddy is still at Mississippi State under a doctor’s supervision.

The Tunica Humane Society hoped to have Buddy settled in a home by the holidays, but things did not work out with a foster family.

To apply for Buddy’s adoption, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County
Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident
The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reports receiving a verbal security threat today...
Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport reopens after bomb threat
Only Alabama and Mississippi continue to commemorate King and Lee on the same day.
Alabama 1 of just 2 states still combining King, Lee holidays
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

More than 22,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over MLK holiday
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Young Dolph murder suspects’ court appearances rescheduled
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court today
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson in court for sex offender violation
Community comes together for ‘Tribute to Courage’ on MLK Day
Community comes together for ‘Tribute to Courage’ on MLK Day