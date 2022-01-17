Richton hosts annual MLK Day Parade

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this afternoon, the community of Richton gathered in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The parade started in the Richton Recreation Park at 1 p.m. and made its way through town. One of the parade vehicles played the I Have a Dream Speech for bystanders to hear.

The parade ended back at the park for community members to come together in remembrance of this national hero.

Richton parade participant Dikembe McCann says this is the 28th year the town has put on this event.

“Dr. King helped everybody, and he is very special for what he has done. He wanted everybody to be treated the same way,” said McCann.

McCann also says he hopes one day everyone can come together in the same way King wanted.

“It’s important for everyone to be same; Black (or) white, it doesn’t matter. That’s really important to me,” said McCann.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.