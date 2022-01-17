Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Richton hosts annual MLK Day Parade

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this afternoon, the community of Richton gathered in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The parade started in the Richton Recreation Park at 1 p.m. and made its way through town. One of the parade vehicles played the I Have a Dream Speech for bystanders to hear.

The parade ended back at the park for community members to come together in remembrance of this national hero.

Richton parade participant Dikembe McCann says this is the 28th year the town has put on this event.

“Dr. King helped everybody, and he is very special for what he has done. He wanted everybody to be treated the same way,” said McCann.

McCann also says he hopes one day everyone can come together in the same way King wanted.

“It’s important for everyone to be same; Black (or) white, it doesn’t matter. That’s really important to me,” said McCann.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
Accident has 42 blocked near Macedonia-Sunrise intersection
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Nathan Wright, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, felony...
Hattiesburg man arrested in Jones County following I-59 high-speed chase

Latest News

Crowds lined the sidewalks as the parade rolled by.
MLK Day Parade held in Waynesboro
four puppies left overnight at Southern Animal Rescue Shelter
Local animal shelter speaks out about pet drop-offs
Richton hosts annual MLK Day Parade
Richton hosts annual MLK Day Parade
Local animal shelter speaks out about pet drop-offs
Local animal shelter speaks out about pet drop-offs