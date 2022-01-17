MLK Day Parade held in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was held in Waynesboro.

Crowds lined the sidewalks as the parade made its way from Hogan Park to Azalea Drive. It then looped around Spring Street to Wayne Street before arriving back at the park where it began.

Participants included members from local churches, businesses and organizations as well as representatives from the city of Waynesboro and Wayne County.

Veronica Shanks, one of the event organizers, said it’s always a thrill to celebrate the life of Dr. King with a parade.

“It means a lot to be able to celebrate and enjoy this day because it’s a day that was set aside for him,” said Veronica.

“He was a hero, that’s what he was, he was a hero because some of the things that he did, I don’t think we could do it now, so I consider him as a hero,” Veronica added.

The MLK Day parade was first organized by the 84 Committee in 2010.

