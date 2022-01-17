Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

MLK Day Parade held in Waynesboro

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was held in Waynesboro.

Crowds lined the sidewalks as the parade made its way from Hogan Park to Azalea Drive. It then looped around Spring Street to Wayne Street before arriving back at the park where it began.

Participants included members from local churches, businesses and organizations as well as representatives from the city of Waynesboro and Wayne County.

Veronica Shanks, one of the event organizers, said it’s always a thrill to celebrate the life of Dr. King with a parade.

“It means a lot to be able to celebrate and enjoy this day because it’s a day that was set aside for him,” said Veronica.

“He was a hero, that’s what he was, he was a hero because some of the things that he did, I don’t think we could do it now, so I consider him as a hero,” Veronica added.

The MLK Day parade was first organized by the 84 Committee in 2010.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
Accident has 42 blocked near Macedonia-Sunrise intersection
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Nathan Wright, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, felony...
Hattiesburg man arrested in Jones County following I-59 high-speed chase

Latest News

Richton celebrated MLK day with community parade
Richton hosts annual MLK Day Parade
four puppies left overnight at Southern Animal Rescue Shelter
Local animal shelter speaks out about pet drop-offs
Local animal shelter speaks out about pet drop-offs
Local animal shelter speaks out about pet drop-offs
Richton hosts annual MLK Day Parade
Richton hosts annual MLK Day Parade