Local animal shelter speaks out about pet drop-offs

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday morning, employees at the Southern Cross Animal Rescue were surprised with a few unannounced visitors.

“We immediately came over here, and it was very cold that morning, and there were puppies outside the building. For puppies, they were healthy, and they were in good shape, but still very young puppies being left outside,” said S.C.A.R. Board Member Anna Norris.

Norris says not only is it illegal to do that, but it’s also very dangerous.

“We’re very close to a major roadway. So, if an animal was dropped outside, there’s a very high chance that that animal could be hurt, injured, killed, run over (or) a multitude of things,” said Norris.

Another issue is space. Some shelters simply don’t have the room to take in more animals. Thankfully S.C.A.R. was able to take in the puppies.

“So, they were able to transport out very quickly because they were able to get emergency foster placement for them, and they left yesterday,” said Norris.

She says if you have animals that you do not want, there is a procedure to follow.

“The proper way to do that would be to contact us. They can call and leave us a message. They can contact us on our Facebook messenger. They can email us, reach out to us and other multiple shelters,” said Norris.

Norris also suggested getting your pets neutered and keeping them from wandering the neighborhood.

