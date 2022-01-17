Win Stuff
Jones College men’s basketball battling through adversity after losing back-to-back conference games

By Kendall Duncan
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:40 PM CST
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -No one could touch the Jones College men’s basketball team through December.

The Bobcats started 10-0 under first-year Head Coach Newton Mealer until hitting their first roadblock of the season.

They lost in back-to-back conference games against Northwest Mississippi Community College and Southwest Mississippi Community College by a combined 6 points to open 2022.

The Bobcats got handed that second loss against Southwest in a controversial fashion when the game clock expired but shooting fouls were called against Jones. The Bears, only down by one with 0.3 seconds left, made all three free throws and left Ellisville with a ‘W’.

“Especially the way that we lost both of those games, I feel like people were down,” Jones forward and petal graduate Caleb McGill said.

It was a frustrating loss that could have easily derailed any team’s season, but not this team.

“It was one of those situations, we can either stay down and keep losing, we can feel sorry for ourselves and keep losing or we can just come into practice every day and change it,” McGill said. “That’s what we did this past Thursday.”

Instead of carrying those two losses with them, the Bobcats responded with an overtime win at Copiah-Lincoln on Thursday, just 3 days after the loss to Southwest.

“It’s easy for a team when things are going right for everybody to feel good but it’s in that adversity, how do you respond as a team, how do you respond to the challenges,” Jones College head coach Newton Mealer said.

‘I’ve got to say we’ve got a lot of leaders on this team because we could have easily after two games kind of laid down. Instead, it was ‘no coach, we have to get back to Jones basketball, we got to win.’”

Despite a short skid, the first-year head coach is confident in the direction the Bobcats are moving in.

“We’re now at 11 wins,” Mealer said. “We’re moving in the right direction and I feel really really good about our team and our leadership and the direction that Jones is going.”

Jones College is back in action on Tuesday as they host East Mississippi Community College. Tip off is for 6 p.m..

