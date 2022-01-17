Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Zoo to host first sensory day of 2022 on Jan. 23

Staff members are prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities, and all guests will be...
Staff members are prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities, and all guests will be welcomed with comfort and accommodation.(WDAM)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo will be a little quieter on Jan. 23.

The Hattiesburg Zoo has chosen Sunday, Jan. 23, as its first sensory day of 2022, which will be geared toward people who have sensory needs.

All music will be turned off. Quiet train rides, sensory stations and calm animal encounters will be hosted throughout the day during regular zoo hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“While we may not be able to tell our animals to use their inside voices, the rest of the zoo will be quiet and ready for our guests,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Sensory bags, which are designed to help sensory needs in both children and adults, will be available at the Zoo office. The bags are equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads, which can help lessen sensory overload and help engage individuals.

The Hattiesburg Zoo staff has also been trained by leading professionals to recognize guests with sensory needs, and how to handle any sensory overload situations that may occur.

Staff members are prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities, and all guests will be welcomed with comfort and accommodation.

“Sensory day at the Hattiesburg Zoo has been well received by our community,” said Cumpton, “Our families, who have children or loved ones with sensory sensitivities, really enjoy this special day that is designed specifically for them.”

The Hattiesburg Zoo was the first attraction/destination in Mississippi to be certified by KultureCity as a sensory inclusive location.

Regular zoo admission rates apply, and there is no additional charge for Sensory Day. Annual passes will also be honored on this date.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
Accident has 42 blocked near Macedonia-Sunrise intersection
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Nathan Wright, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, felony...
Hattiesburg man arrested in Jones County following I-59 high-speed chase

Latest News

More than 80 Mississippi Power units prepare to help those affected by the snowstorm that has...
Mississippi Power headed to assist states hit hard by snowstorm
MHP is offering safety tips for slick, icy roads.
MHP offers tips for driving on snow-covered, slick roads
A healthy you 5K run, walk begins at the Sawmill Square Mall Saturday.
MLK community development group hosts 5K run, walk
124 photos were submitted in the Hattiesburg Art Council's yearly 'Amateur Photo Competition.'
Hattiesburg Arts Council holds annual ‘Amateur Photo Competition’