2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the identities of two people killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 42 in Forrest County over the weekend.

MHP spokesman Lt. Chase Elkins said 67-year-old Steven Weatherford, of Richton, and 71-year-old Harry Nunnally, of Petal, were killed in the two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened east of the intersection with Sunrise and Macedonia roads around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Elkins said Weatherford was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck east on the highway and Nunnally was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander in the opposite direction when the two collided.

Elkins said both men died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Elkins said.

