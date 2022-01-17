Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County

A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the identities of two people killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 42 in Forrest County over the weekend.

MHP spokesman Lt. Chase Elkins said 67-year-old Steven Weatherford, of Richton, and 71-year-old Harry Nunnally, of Petal, were killed in the two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened east of the intersection with Sunrise and Macedonia roads around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Elkins said Weatherford was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck east on the highway and Nunnally was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander in the opposite direction when the two collided.

Elkins said both men died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Elkins said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
Accident has 42 blocked near Macedonia-Sunrise intersection
If you are a crawfish fan, this is the season to celebrate. Experts say the local harvest is...
Crawfish prices drop along Gulf Coast as harvest thrives
Nathan Wright, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, felony...
Hattiesburg man arrested in Jones County following I-59 high-speed chase
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Pictured: Extra Table’s founder, Robert St. John, is all smiles over the Atmos “Fueling Safe...
Atmos Energy teams up with non-profit to fight hunger in Mississippi
10pm Headlines 01/16
10pm Headlines 01/16
5pm Headlines 01/16
5pm Headlines 01/16
Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident