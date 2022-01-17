01/17 Ryan’s “Cold” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re off to another cold start to the day/week after Sunday morning’s front brought some rain and even a few flurries to parts of Mississippi. None of that is left this morning, but it is cold and clear with lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Tomorrow morning will be colder, but we’ll warm rapidly after that as return flow sets up, getting us back to above average by tomorrow afternoon, and above 70 again by Wednesday afternoon. That’s all due to the surge of warmer air ahead of our next front, that appears to bring in a long period of cold and dry air. That means highs fall nearly 20 degrees below average by the end of the week, and highs will have only climbed back into the mid 50s by next Thursday.

Overall, we’ll warm quickly in the front half of this week, but the next two weeks are going to trend much cooler than normal.

