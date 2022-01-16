MLK community development group hosts 5K run, walk

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s two days until Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and many places in the Pine Belt have planned ways to honor him.

A Laurel organization has begun its annual celebration of his life and work with a healthy outdoor event for all ages.

A 5K run and walk at the Sawmill Square Mall Saturday morning was hosted by the Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation.

About three dozen people participated.

The organization is also hosting a memorial service Sunday night at Laurel’s Morning Star Baptist Church.

“We’ve had the 5K run-walk previously, but for the last two years, we’ve been rained out,” said Rev. Jerry A. James, director of the MLK Community Development Corporation. “But this year, the weather is nice and we’re certainly glad to have those who came out to participate to take part in it.”

The memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday.

A prayer service that had been scheduled for Mon., Jan. 17 has been postponed, due to the pandemic.

