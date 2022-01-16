Mississippi Power headed to assist states hit hard by snowstorm

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple power restoration crews came to Mississippi from surrounding states last year when storms brought down transmission lines and pole.

Now, Mississippi Power has a chance to return the favor.

Teams reported at 7 a.m. Sunday to prepare their trucks and equipment for departure east to the southeastern states affected by the storm that tens of thousands without electricity in its wake.

“We’re constantly planning and preparing for the next incident.” Northern Divisional Manager Michael Harvey said. “Whether it’s a hurricane or a tornado or winter weather, we have to be ready to respond.

”Fortunately for us, we’re part of a mutual assistance group. So, when we have a significant weather event, we can always call on additional utilities to come support us and that’s what we’re doing (Sunday).”

Harvey said while Mississippi Power is sending a significant number of units to the Southeast, plenty of personnel remain in-state to keep everything running smoothly back home.

“We’re sending a crew of 26 from here in the Pine Belt, but that’d be part of a larger Mississippi Power team from Laurel, Meridian and the Coast,” Harvey said. “In total, about 80 line resources will be going, but of course, again, we have adequate resources here that will manage day-to-day operations.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.