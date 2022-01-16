Win Stuff
MHP offers tips for driving on snow-covered, slick roads

MHP is offering safety tips for slick, icy roads.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the snowstorm blowing through the southeastern United States, the Mississippi Highway Patrol is offering some tips on driving safely when the roads are slick or packed with snow.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, 19 Mississippi counties had snow on the ground, MHP Cpl. Calvin Robertson said.

“You always want to make sure to accelerate slowly, brake slowly,” Robertson. said. “Definitely, do not use your cruise control, and if you get into a skid, you want to (steer) in the direction you want to go.”

Robertson said road conditions can change frequently, so drivers should be aware.

Extra fuel and blankets are must-haves on any winter-weather drive of any distance, Robertson said.

