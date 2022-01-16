Win Stuff
Hattiesburg church raises money for outreach projects with annual gumbo sale

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension prepared about 1,200 quarts of gumbo for sale Saturday.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension prepared about 1,200 quarts of gumbo for sale Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg church is raising funds for its outreach work, while helping plenty of football fans prepare for the Super Bowl.

Hattiesburg’s Episcopal Church of the Ascension sold hundreds of quarts of its seafood gumbo Saturday.

The event raises funds for the church’s mission projects.

“We are working with the new homeless shelter for women here in town, and we have Bread Basket and a number of other outreach things that we do, and so we’re trying to fund those events,” said Rev. Jenny Newman, the priest at Episcopal Church of the Ascension.

Nearly 1,200 quarts of gumbo were prepared.

Lots of residents buy several quarts each year for the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl.

“We always make plans to get over here, it’s very convenient, it comes before the Super Bowl, if you’re a game person here during the playoffs, so we always like to get our gumbo fix,” said Delisa Bunnell, one of the folks who bought a quart of gumbo.

The church also sells gumbo before Thanksgiving.

“Anytime we can give out to the community, that’s the best thing,” said Peggye Wilson, a volunteer at the church. “I give a lot of it out, when we did it before in November, as a Christmas gift.”

The church has been hosting the gumbo sale for about 40 years.

