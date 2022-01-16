Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Arts Council holds annual ‘Amateur Photo Competition’

By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Amateur artists of all ages were able to show off their skills Saturday at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center.

It was all part of the Hattiesburg Art Council’s yearly ‘Amateur Photo Competition.’

“The people come in and they’re so proud because it’s a level playing field,” said Alehandro Wooten, Hattiesburg Arts Council executive director,. “If you have a phone, you have a camera and you actually have a nice camera on your phone. So, people don’t feel like intimidated to participate.”

The contest featured two divisions- adults and children. Each artist could submit up to five photos each to be placed in the nature, animals, people, landscape and design categories.

During this year’s competition, 124 photos were submitted... something organizers are excited about.

“It’s grown every year,” said Steve Coleman, USM professor of photography, graphic design and multimedia. “We’ve had well over 100 entries every year we’ve had it. So, the community is interested in it, they want to see it and we always have a good turn out when we have it.”

First, second and third place ribbons are awarded for each category as well as honorable mention. Two artists even walked away with the ‘Best in Show’ title.

But for Coleman, the competition is about more than just winning a ribbon.

“This is something that I revived years ago because when I was a student at Southern, they had this contest down at the Saegner Theater...,” Coleman said. “I entered and I actually won first place in one of the awards at that time. So, when they didn’t have it for a while, I said it’s time to bring it back.”

The Amateur Photo Competition is held once a year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royesha Tokia Alonda Williamson, 22, and Marcelus Davonta Sampson, 24.
Felony child abuse suspects arrested in Waynesboro
A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
Accident has 42 blocked near Macedonia-Sunrise intersection
Nathan Wright, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, felony...
Hattiesburg man arrested in Jones County following I-59 high-speed chase
Ashton Holder, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Grand Drive on Friday around 10 a.m.
Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with auto burglary
.
Pine Belt doctors break down ‘Flurona’ - what is it and what’s the risk?

Latest News

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his 10-day forecast for the Pine Belt.
First Weather Alert forecasted
Photo contest contested
Photo contest contested
ICHF reopens in 2022.
Checker Hall of Fame reopens following COVID-riddled 2020-21
Checker Hall returns
Checker Hall returns