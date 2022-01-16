Hattiesburg Arts Council holds annual ‘Amateur Photo Competition’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Amateur artists of all ages were able to show off their skills Saturday at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center.

It was all part of the Hattiesburg Art Council’s yearly ‘Amateur Photo Competition.’

“The people come in and they’re so proud because it’s a level playing field,” said Alehandro Wooten, Hattiesburg Arts Council executive director,. “If you have a phone, you have a camera and you actually have a nice camera on your phone. So, people don’t feel like intimidated to participate.”

The contest featured two divisions- adults and children. Each artist could submit up to five photos each to be placed in the nature, animals, people, landscape and design categories.

During this year’s competition, 124 photos were submitted... something organizers are excited about.

“It’s grown every year,” said Steve Coleman, USM professor of photography, graphic design and multimedia. “We’ve had well over 100 entries every year we’ve had it. So, the community is interested in it, they want to see it and we always have a good turn out when we have it.”

First, second and third place ribbons are awarded for each category as well as honorable mention. Two artists even walked away with the ‘Best in Show’ title.

But for Coleman, the competition is about more than just winning a ribbon.

“This is something that I revived years ago because when I was a student at Southern, they had this contest down at the Saegner Theater...,” Coleman said. “I entered and I actually won first place in one of the awards at that time. So, when they didn’t have it for a while, I said it’s time to bring it back.”

The Amateur Photo Competition is held once a year.

