Freezing nighttime temps expected on 6 of next ten days

By Rex Thompson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening everyone!

We will have lingering showers until around midnight in the Pine Belt with lows in the lower-30s by Sunday morning.

There is a possibility of rain and snow mixing in the early hours of Sunday and lasting until late Sunday morning. No accumulation is expected.

It will be very cold and breezy during the day Sunday, with highs around 40. But it will feel like it is in the 20s thanks to the windchill. Winds will be northwest at 20 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.

By Sunday night, the clouds will clear the area and we will see temperatures fall to around freezing Monday morning.

The sun finally comes out on Monday ,with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the lower-30s by Tuesday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Tuesday, with highs around 60 degrees.

By Wednesday, look for a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two, with highs in the lower-70s and lows by Thursday morning in the mid 40s.

There is a 40 percent chance for showers Thursday morning before clearing skies and colder weather returns by Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-50s and lows in the lower-30s by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny and cold, with highs on Friday in the mid-40s and lows by Saturday morning in the 20s. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper-40s to lower-50s.

Rainy Saturday with a few flurries early Sunday.