Checker Hall of Fame reopens following COVID-riddled 2020-21

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After being closed in 2020 and 2021, the International Checker Hall of Fame is reopening its doors in 2022.

To kick off the reopening, ICHF is hosting the Men’s World Checker Challenge Championship, a match that has been delayed since the start of the pandemic.

COVID issues made it impossible for Italian Checker Champion Sergio Scarpetta to make his way to the United States, but now he is in the Friendly City, defending his title against American Alex Moiseyev.

“We’re glad that these people are here and they’re enjoying themselves and they’re playing hard,” ICHF founder, Christian Walker. said “As you can tell, they concentrate a lot, “Hopefully, we’ll know sometime next week how it’s coming.

“It’s coming along just the way we had anticipated.”

The men’s contest will continue Jan. 22, or until one player prevails, whichever comes first.

Unfortunately, positive COVID tests lead to the postponement of the Mississippi Youth Championship.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

