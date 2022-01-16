Win Stuff
Accident has 42 blocked near Macedonia-Sunrise intersection

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident near the intersection of Macedonia and Sunrise roads has had a section of Mississippi 42 blocked for the better part of the past hour or so.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is the lead agency working the accident scene.

Few details have been released as to how many vehicles were involved in the accident or if there were injuries.

A white, four-door pickup truck appears to be involved.

Numerous patrol cars and an ambulance are at the scene.

This report will be updated as new details are given.

