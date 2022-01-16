3 new attractions set to open in Sixth St. Museum District in 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 2022 is shaping up to be a big year for the development of Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District.

Three new attractions are set to open this year, including a military vehicle museum, the Oseola McCarty House and historic Smith Drug Company on Mobile Street.

The Smith Drug building will be used for special events and will have a working soda fountain.

It was first opened in 1925.

“We’re proud to be able to restore and share with the future generations of what small-town Hattiesburg was like, what small neighborhood service was like and we can think of no better place than Smith Drug to do that,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

The McCarty House will honor Oseola McCarty, the late Hattiesburg washerwoman and philanthropist who donated much of her life savings for scholarships at Southern Miss.

The vehicle museum will have military vehicles on permanent loan from Georgia physician, Don Moeller.

