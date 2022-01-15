Sanctity of Life event held on courthouse steps in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many churches across the country recognizes the third Sunday in January as Sanctity of Human Life Day.

On Friday, Choices Clinic of Laurel held a ceremony on the courthouse steps advocating for the protection of unborn life and for the mothers who are facing difficult decisions about their pregnancy.

A crowd gathered to hear speeches by city leaders and representatives from the Choices Clinic of Laurel.

Brittany Sherman, executive director for the Choices Clinic of Laurel, said they provide a variety of services for women. They also offer mentoring for expectant fathers and education on pregnancy options.

Sherman said Choices Clinic serves the community by empowering women to make life-affirming decisions through confidential medical services and through educational and emotional support.

“There’s a false narrative that women need abortions to be able to be successful. That’s not empowering, that’s the opposite of empowering women, to tell them that they can’t be moms and be successful too,” she said.

“We want to change that narrative. We want to let them know that, yes, you are powerful and strong enough to do this, to love your child and to have a successful career and anything else you want to be.”

Located at 115 S Magnolia Street in Laurel, the services the clinic provides include:

Pregnancy testing

Pregnancy options

OB Ultrasound

STI testing and treatment

Peer counseling

Male mentoring

Post-abortion counseling

Empowerment classes

Prenatal/parenting classes

Material assistance/blessing center

Adoption/community referrals

Choices Clinic receives no government funding and is supported by community members and kind donations from the public.

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed National Sanctity of Life Day on Jan. 22, 1984, during the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

