Rainy Saturday with a few flurries early Sunday.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
This evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s. Overnight with lows falling into the low 40s.

Saturday morning will be cloudy but showers will move in late in the morning and linger through the afternoon. Highs will top off into the low 60s. Temperatures will quickly fall as the cold air begins to wrap around the area of low pressure. Lows will bottom out into the mid 30s by Sunday Morning.

There will be a window between 3-10am Sunday where we could see some light snow flurries here in the Pine Belt. NO ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED. The best chance for accumulating snow is still in north Mississippi for areas north of I-20.

Sunday Afternoon will be bitterly cold with highs struggling to reach 40°. Winds will be gusting between 20-30mph, which will make it feel like the low to mid 20s with the Wind Chill.

Skies will be sunny for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s

A few scattered showers will be possible Wednesday as a weak system moves through the area. Highs will be in the 60s.

