Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from a railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on Jan. 14, 2022. North Korea on Jan. 15 said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.

The report by the North state media came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing two missiles into the sea in its third weapons launch this month.

The launch came hours after Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement berating the United States for imposing new sanctions over the North’s previous tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royesha Tokia Alonda Williamson, 22, and Marcelus Davonta Sampson, 24.
Felony child abuse suspects arrested in Waynesboro
FedEx Ground Distribution center at I-59 Supply Chain Park
FedEx distribution facility under construction in the Pine Belt
A spike in positive COVID-19 cases is forcing a Laurel School District elementary school to...
COVID spike forcing changes for several Laurel, Jones Co. schools
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday...
Miss. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases for second time this week
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler

Latest News

.
MLK committee renovating Jasper County church
.
Pine Belt doctors break down ‘Flurona’ - what is it and what’s the risk?
Jones College guard Melony Thames (25) sets up a play for the Lady Bobcats Friday afternoon as...
No. 11 Jones College rolls past Co-Lin Friday afternoon
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims