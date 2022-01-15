Win Stuff
No. 11 Jones College rolls past Co-Lin Friday afternoon

Jones College guard Melony Thames (25) sets up a play for the Lady Bobcats Friday afternoon as...
Jones College guard Melony Thames (25) sets up a play for the Lady Bobcats Friday afternoon as Coach Missy Bilderback (standing, left) looks on.(Jones College Sports Information/Keely Skellion,)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, MIss. (WDAM) - No. 11 Jones College placed three players in double figures en route to a 72-57 victory over visiting Copiah-Lincoln Community College Friday afternoon at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.

The victory extended a Lady Bobcats’ home winning streak to 39 consecutive games.

Melony Thames’ 19 points led the Lady Bobcats (9-2, 4-0 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference),

Olivia Knight added 18 points, ateam-high six assists and three steals for Jones, while Sakyia White finished with 15 and a team-high eight rebounds.

After Co-Lin jumped out to a 4-0 lead, Jones went on a 15-2 run and led 15-6 when Nakyah Jones made a layup with 2 minutes, 50 seconds, left in the first period.

The Bobcats led 20-13 after the first quarter.

The Lady Wolves (7-6, 1-3) pulled within 30-29 with 1:34 left in the second quarter on a free throw by Tandria Minor, but the Lady Bobcats managed to hold onto a three-point edge at the break, 34-31.

Co-Lin was within 37-35 early in the third quarter, but a Thames’ layup capped an 8-0 run and put Jones ahead 45-35 with 2:38 remaining in the quarter.

Jones was up 50-42 heading into the final period.

Two Aniya Sanders’ free throws cut the Lady Bobcats lead to 51-48 with 7:55 remaining. But Jones went on an 11-2 run with White’s layup making it 62-50 with 3:55 to play.

Arianna Patton also had three steals for Jones.

Sanders topped Co-Lin with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Minor added 11 points and Madelynn Webster had 10.

The Bobcats were 25-of-55 from the floor (44 percent), 8-of-26 from 3-point range (31 percent) and 16-of-18 from the free-throw line (89 percent).

Co-Lin made 21-of-66 shots (32 percent), 2-of-11 from beyond the arc (18 percent) and 13-of-18 free throws (72 percent)

The Lady Wolves outrebounded the Lady Bobcats, 45-35. Each team had 21 turnovers.

Co-Lin outscored Jones 32-28 on points in the paint and Jones had the edge on points off turnovers, 23-19.

Jones visits East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss., for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday.

Larry Dolan
Larry Dolan returns home to lead FCAHS football
Southern Miss junior guard Domonique Davis (2).
Lady Eagles sweep season series with LaTech
