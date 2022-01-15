Win Stuff
MLK committee renovating Jasper County church

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt organization is honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by renovating a century-old church in Stringer.

Volunteers with the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee of the Pine Belt are painting and making repairs to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Each year, the organization chooses a “Church of the Year,” which it supports in some way for the holiday honoring Dr. King.

“We pick a new church every year, one that’s productive, things like voter education, voter registration, computer science classes or anything in the community,” said Thaddeus D. Edmonson, Sr., president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee of the Pine Belt. “This church here has a history of doing voter registration and voter education in the community.”

“With them coming here doing this in the spirit of Dr. King, it just makes us overwhelmed and grateful,” said Cassandra Brown, financial secretary for Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

This weekend, volunteers will fix the church’s front entrance.

They’ll also make repairs to the rear of the building and replace a church.

