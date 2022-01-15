Meeting set to give updates on Laurel’s downtown street project

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As Laurel continues to see success on many fronts, it’s also going through a few growing pains.

Downtown businesses are being affected by street and infrastructure work that’s been underway over the past few months.

Businesses have been left to scramble trying to accommodate their customers while the streets have been blocked.

City officials are inviting business owners to attend a meeting set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, at Neel-Schaffer, located at 328 N Magnolia Street, next to Pearl’s Diner.

Updates about the project will be given and representatives from the city will be on hand to answer questions and concerns the owners may have.

Mayor Johnny Magee said he sympathizes with them and says they are working hard to complete the construction and get the streets opened again.

“We don’t want anything to hinder them from making the money that they were making originally,” Magee said. “We want this project finished because we don’t want the merchants to have to suffer any more than they are already.”

The Mississippi Department of Transportation project allows 180 working days in order to complete the contract. Those days where rain prevents work from being done, do not count as working days.

New water and sewer lines needed to be installed before the street work could begin. Magee said he’s hoping to see construction wrap up sometime in April 2022.

