Hattiesburg man arrested in Jones County following I-59 high-speed chase

Nathan Wright, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, felony...
Nathan Wright, 41, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, felony fleeing, resisting arrest and reckless/careless driving.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested in Jones County after leading Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents on a high-speed chase.

According to JCSD, narcotics agents attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle Friday evening, which led to a high-speed chase along a section of Interstate 59 in Jones County.

The driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Nathan Wright, almost hit several civilian vehicles during the chase, as he swerved across lanes on I-59.

JCSD units managed to box in the vehicle near Mile Marker 86 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59. 89 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) and an older model pill press were found during a search of the vehicle.

JCSD says Wright was out on bond on a previous arrest on I-59 by the JCSD Narcotics Division,...
JCSD says Wright was out on bond on a previous arrest on I-59 by the JCSD Narcotics Division, where he had 12 grams of a controlled substance in his possession.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Wright, 41, was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, felony fleeing, resisting arrest and reckless/careless driving.

“It has been a long week for our narcotics agents starting with a major drug bust early on Monday and continuing tonight,” says Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “They have worked their tails off, this week, in particular, to help rid Jones County of illegal narcotics.

JCSD says Wright was out on bond on a previous arrest on I-59 by the JCSD Narcotics Division, where he had 12 grams of a controlled substance in his possession.

The sheriff’s department will request Wright’s bond be revoked on this recent charge in his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court later this holiday weekend.

