Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.

In 2003, competitor DHL had an aircraft targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad.

So far, FedEx has not responded to a request for comment about the proposed onboard missile defense system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royesha Tokia Alonda Williamson, 22, and Marcelus Davonta Sampson, 24.
Felony child abuse suspects arrested in Waynesboro
FedEx Ground Distribution center at I-59 Supply Chain Park
FedEx distribution facility under construction in the Pine Belt
A spike in positive COVID-19 cases is forcing a Laurel School District elementary school to...
COVID spike forcing changes for several Laurel, Jones Co. schools
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday...
Miss. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases for second time this week
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler

Latest News

On Friday, Jan. 14, Choices Clinic of Laurel held a ceremony on the courthouse steps advocating...
Sanctity of Life event held on courthouse steps in Laurel
Mayor Johnny Magee said he sympathizes with business owners and wants to assure them that they...
Meeting set to give updates on Laurel’s downtown street project
Volunteers are renovating the century-old Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Stringer.
MLK committee renovating Jasper County church
.
Sanctity of Life event held on courthouse steps in Laurel