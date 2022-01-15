Win Stuff
Cold weather shelters opening across South Mississippi

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Hancock County Board...
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, will open a cold-weather shelter this weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As temperatures begin to drop this evening across South Mississippi, agencies are beginning to open cold weather shelters for those that need protection from the elements.

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, will open a cold-weather shelter this weekend.

The shelter, located at 18335 Highway 603 in Kiln, will be open from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. from Saturday, Jan. 15 until Monday, Jan. 17.

Anyone needing a ride to the shelter should contact Hancock County dispatch at 228-255-9191.

In Harrison County, the multipurpose building directly behind the D’Iberville Civic Center on Automall Park will be open Sunday night beginning at 4:30 p.m. as a cold weather shelter as well.

