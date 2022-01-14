Veterans Memorial Museum gets new display case thanks to ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Memorial Museum has a new display case, and it’s all thanks to a Jones County resident, an actor and HGTV’s Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.

“Ben made this out of pine from this area of Mississippi, the cabinet is actually made of pine,” said Larry Callahan, president of the Veterans Memorial Museum. “The drawers that open up are Koa wood from Hawaii, so it takes the state of Hawaii and Mississippi and ties them together. The frame around the glass is Teak wood from the USS Missouri.”

The display case, created by Home Town’s Ben Napier and actor Scott Eastwood, now showcases a relic piece of the USS Arizona.

“It’s from the aft quarterdeck,” said Callahan. “The aft quarterdeck is where Admiral Kidd, who was a fleet admiral for the battleship division, was last standing. He was holding on to the rail of the ship, and when they got down there, they saw his Annapolis class ring welded onto the handrail of the ship.”

Callahan says they are one of a few museums to have this type of relic.

“The fact that we have a piece of Arizona was very important,” said Callahan. “Eleven Mississippians died on the USS Arizona; 10 Navy, one Marine.”

Callahan says the museum is thankful to have a special piece of our nation’s history and excited for everyone to see the new display case.

“We’re very proud of it,” said Callahan. “Ben did a great job for us. It’s a wonderful display, and we have people coming from all over the country, over 40 states, to visit this museum. Most of it is associated of course with the TV show Home Town, but they all come in here to see the display, so it’s a great attraction for the museum.”

The Veterans Memorial Museum is featured in Home Town: Ben’s Workshop Season 2, Episode 3. If you would like to visit the museum, you can stop by Wednesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

