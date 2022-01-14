Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Town of Sumrall trying to increase education and town appearance

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall is working to try and make the town more family-friendly in multiple aspects.

Starting with education, the town is doing a story walk and scavenger hunt.

Kids and parents can walk downtown and find blue panels in the window sills of local businesses that tell a story of a man adopting a stray kitten.

“We’ve got 19 panels in our business windows. You read the story as you go from panel to panel,” said Sebreya DeLancey, Executive Director of Main Street Association. “It’s focused on just enhancing literacy for kids, mostly the obvious one, but also with the scavenger hunt, we’re showing them new things in town that they may not have ever seen before, whether they’re new to town or even if they’ve lived there their entire life.”

In addition, Main Street Association received a $50,000 façade grant that they will distribute amongst ten different businesses throughout town.

“That money will be used to enhance the appearance of their exterior,” said DeLancey. “That can be anything that they want to apply for that visual. It can be a new door, new window, new awning, new signage. It can be replacing damaged bricks or even just paint.”

DeLancey hopes that the events and improvements will make people proud to be from Sumrall.

“The biggest goal of ours is to really just have more pride in Sumrall,” said DeLancey.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler
Jones County Sheriff's Department
Woman charged in capital murder of 6-month-old bonds out of Jones Co. jail
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
A spike in positive COVID-19 cases is forcing a Laurel School District elementary school to...
COVID spike forcing changes for several Laurel, Jones Co. schools
Scotsman Manufacturing Company will open in Laurel.
Scotsman Manufacturing Company will bring 85 jobs to Laurel

Latest News

There's a new mask mandate for the Covington County School District.
Covington Schools enact new mask mandate
Businesses are being affected by the shortage of ammo.
Ammunition shortage taking place as hunting season begins
For questions or more information concerning the event, contact Dr. Eddie Holloway at...
MLK Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Scholarship Awards ceremony canceled due to COVID-19 surge
Reverend David Sellers holds town hall meeting to address concerns.
Rev. David Sellers holds town hall-like meeting for House candidacy