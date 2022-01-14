Town of Sumrall trying to increase education and town appearance

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall is working to try and make the town more family-friendly in multiple aspects.

Starting with education, the town is doing a story walk and scavenger hunt.

Kids and parents can walk downtown and find blue panels in the window sills of local businesses that tell a story of a man adopting a stray kitten.

“We’ve got 19 panels in our business windows. You read the story as you go from panel to panel,” said Sebreya DeLancey, Executive Director of Main Street Association. “It’s focused on just enhancing literacy for kids, mostly the obvious one, but also with the scavenger hunt, we’re showing them new things in town that they may not have ever seen before, whether they’re new to town or even if they’ve lived there their entire life.”

In addition, Main Street Association received a $50,000 façade grant that they will distribute amongst ten different businesses throughout town.

“That money will be used to enhance the appearance of their exterior,” said DeLancey. “That can be anything that they want to apply for that visual. It can be a new door, new window, new awning, new signage. It can be replacing damaged bricks or even just paint.”

DeLancey hopes that the events and improvements will make people proud to be from Sumrall.

“The biggest goal of ours is to really just have more pride in Sumrall,” said DeLancey.

