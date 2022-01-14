Southern Pine participates in Cooperative Day of Service

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pine Electric employees took part in Cooperative Day of Service Friday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy.

According to the company, over 50 employees volunteered to help Piney Wood School, Keep Simpson County Beautiful, Southern Pines Animal Shelter, area nursing homes and Hope Recovery in Magee.

At Piney Woods, employees pulled a tile floor, installed new toilets and a water heater and completed general cleaning projects. They also worked with students to clean up the rock garden.

The Hope Recovery team finished demolition work, hauling, installation and painting projects, while others worked with Keep Simpson County Beautiful to clean up and beautify area roadways.

Employees also collected pet food and supplies leading up to Friday, to be delivered to the Southern Pine Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg, and some employees delivered socks and personal care items to area nursing homes.

“Cooperative Day of Service, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., serves as a reminder that we should all do all we can to help our communities and we’re honored to be a part of this day,” said Southern Pine President and CEO of Southern Pine Electric, Chris K. Rhodes. “Our employees are accustomed to serving others and always jump at the chance to help. They’ve certainly made a tremendous impact today.”

