Petal hoops off to a stellar start under first-year Head Coach Brandon Jennings

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Petal has quietly put together a strong season, but now they’re starting to make some noise rising to #6 in the Mississippi rankings.

The Panthers contribute their successes on the court to their relationships off the court.

“You know everything is not just basketball,” Petal senior guard Zay Fortenberry said. “Having that type of brotherhood, it makes you want to come out and go harder for your teammate.”

“Just a tight-knit group,” Petal head coach Brandon Jennings said. “They’ll leave here and go play basketball somewhere together or go play video games.”

“You can tell on the court they play for each other just moving the basketball, hitting the open man. We’ve got five guys that can score the basketball and they trust each other.”

That trust led them to a fast 17-2 start. The Panthers, winning in region play as well, going 2-0 thus far.

Leading that impressive start is first-year head coach Brandon Jennings.

“Coach Jennings is amazing,” senior guard Jamar Jenkins said. The way he just came in and changed the program, it’s different. It’s different than the last few years I’ve been here. He’s very exciting. He’s a good coach.”

Jennings already familiar with the program was an assistant for Petal last year.

“Building a relationship with the guys last year as an assistant was huge,” Jennings said. “I had a great group coming back, just a great core group that works hard every day at practice.

Prior to the job with the Panthers, Jennings served as the head coach with Taylorsville for a year and also held the same position at Stringer for 8 years.

Petal hosts Oak Grove Friday at 7:30 p.m..

